× The 18th Annual CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest Charity Baseball Game is here

Chicago Police officer Vincent Macias joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the 18th Annual CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest Charity Baseball Game at Guaranteed Rate Field to benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. For more information, check out http://www.cpdmemorial.org.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3374731/3374731_2017-07-11-205731.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​