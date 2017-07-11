The 18th Annual CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest Charity Baseball Game is here

Anna Davlantes, CPD officer Vincent Macias, and Roe Conn (J. Carlin /WGN Radio)

Chicago Police officer Vincent Macias joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the 18th Annual CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest Charity Baseball Game at Guaranteed Rate Field to benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. For more information, check out http://www.cpdmemorial.org.

