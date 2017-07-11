The 18th Annual CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest Charity Baseball Game is here
Chicago Police officer Vincent Macias joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the 18th Annual CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest Charity Baseball Game at Guaranteed Rate Field to benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. For more information, check out http://www.cpdmemorial.org.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!