× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: It’s Prime Day! Is that a holiday?

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about what exactly Prime Day is, and what it’s doing for prime members, avoiding ‘Jaden K. Smith’ on Facebook, Tomorrowland Speedway being replaced at Disney World, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.