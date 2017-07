× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.11.17: Prime Day

Happy Amazon Prime Day! The Chicago Lighthouse brought in their new clocks that you will be able to purchase in Target in August. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer talks soda tax and other state issues. Lou Canellis checks in from the All-Star game. We had an awesome ‘Kid of the Week‘ named Ben W. and Big O contemplates his upcoming tooth extraction.