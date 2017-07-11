× SpotHero is revolutionizing the way we pay for parking

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with SpotHero CEO and co-founder Mark Lawrence about why they started their business, what they did to get the word out about their business, moving from a website to a mobile application, how the application allows people to get everywhere easier, the importance of finding great talent and embracing technology, the challenges that come with extensive growth, why using SpotHero is good for the environment, what it means to be a Chicago company and how the company is revolutionizing the parking industry.

