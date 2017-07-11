× Roe Conn Full Show (07/11/17): Bret Baier on Donald Trump Jr., the first ever “Traffic Idol,” the Top Five@5 ft. Shia Labeouf, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, July 11th, 2017:

Mark Suppelsa explains why reporters are frustrated with the White House press briefings, Fox News’ Bret Baier breaks down the next steps for GOP health care bill, Tom Skilling wraps his head around Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, the gang take turns reading the traffic in the first ever “Traffic Idol,” the Top Five@5 features Shia Labeouf, an expert says humans are aliens on earth, and Chicago Police officer Vincent Macias promotes the 18th annual CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest charity baseball game.

