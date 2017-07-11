× Push to legalize weed still on in Illinois to help solve budget problems

CHICAGO — A push to solve the state’s fiscal crisis by legalizing marijuana will continue in January when lawmakers return to Springfield for a new session, one of the lawmakers behind the effort said.

Two bills authored by state Sen. Heather Steans and state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, both from Edgewater, were not brought to a vote before the end of the regular legislative session in June — by design, to give the lawmakers time to gather feedback on the measure, Steans said.

The new version of the legislation is likely to be significantly different than the version introduced in March, Steans said.