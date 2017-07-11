Pitchfork Festival Artist To Know: Hamilton Leithauser

Posted 10:00 PM, July 11, 2017, by

Musician Hamilton Leithauser of The Walkmen performs during the 2013 Northside Festival at McCarren Park on June 15, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The amazing musician Hamilton Leithauser joins Justin to talk about his career, his memories of playing in Chicago, how Chicago became a home base for him, the difference between playing clubs and festivals, the transition he made from being in a much beloved band (The Walkmen) to working as a solo artist, being a part of a New York music community, how that community has changed as more people move away from New York, his collaboration with former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, his latest record, “I Had a Dream That You Were Mine” and his upcoming performance at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio