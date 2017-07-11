× Pitchfork Festival Artist To Know: Hamilton Leithauser

The amazing musician Hamilton Leithauser joins Justin to talk about his career, his memories of playing in Chicago, how Chicago became a home base for him, the difference between playing clubs and festivals, the transition he made from being in a much beloved band (The Walkmen) to working as a solo artist, being a part of a New York music community, how that community has changed as more people move away from New York, his collaboration with former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, his latest record, “I Had a Dream That You Were Mine” and his upcoming performance at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio