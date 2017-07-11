× Jen Bosworth and Amy Guth in for Patti! Coffee talk, Bike messenger documentaries, Fear and more | Full Show (July 10th)

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth are in for Patti Vasquez tonight! On tonight’s show they open with a look at the their coffee ordering strategies and any “coffee tips” they’ve found out. Then, they welcome on the filmmakers of the “Alley Cat” – Marie Ullrich and Margot – Listen in as they discuss the folklore and background of the city bike messenger. They also engage in discussion about “fear” and how it can sometimes be a good thing for you.