Jen Bosworth and Amy Guth in for Patti! Coffee talk, Bike messenger documentaries, Fear and more | Full Show (July 10th)

Posted 2:33 AM, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 02:34AM, July 11, 2017

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth with the Filmmakers of "Alley Cat"

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth are in for Patti Vasquez tonight! On tonight’s show they open with a look at the their coffee ordering strategies and any “coffee tips” they’ve found out. Then, they welcome on the filmmakers of the “Alley Cat” – Marie Ullrich and Margot – Listen in as they discuss the folklore and background of the city bike messenger.  They also engage in discussion about “fear” and how it can sometimes be a good thing for you.

 