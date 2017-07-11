× How should we incorporate the Seven Heavenly Virtues into our daily lives?

The Download’s resident philosopher Al Gini joins Justin to break down the seven heavenly virtues. Professor Gini talks about the origins of the seven heavenly virtues, how the virtues were created to be a counterpoint to the seven deadly sins, how you need to understand the seven deadly sins before you are able to understand the seven heavenly virtues and what we can learn by exploring the seven heavenly virtues and how we can incorporate them into our daily lives.

