Hometown Voices with Lou Manfredini at Parmesans Station in Tinley Park on July 29

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

Tinley Park is the destination for our next Hometown Voices stop! Come out and see The Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini broadcast live on Saturday, July 29 from 7am to 10am at Parmesans Station.

Enjoy Parmesans Station’s delicious pizza, pasta and pastry! Listeners at our broadcast will receive 25% off your entire food order.*

Parmesans Station is located at 18001 80th Avenue in Tinley Park.

*Receive 25% off your order when you dine in, take out or get delivery at both the Tinley Park and Frankfort restaurant locations on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Need catering for a party? Mention WGN Radio and the broadcast and you’ll receive special extras to make your special event exceptional!

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Tinley Park is presented by Allstate agent Susan Semanate.

Originally from Florida, Susan Semanate has been in the insurance industry for over 20 years in Memphis and Columbus. She has been here in Illinois since November of 2013. Susan has held multiple roles within the field including claims, sales and management. Today, she has two offices with Allstate, one in Oak Forest and a second in Western Springs.

Susan strives to continuously learn and contribute in a meaningful way to the needs of others. She stays active in many industry and community organizations including the Oak Forest Chamber of Commerce, Bremen High School, Relay for Life and the Western Springs Business Association.

Susan has a long history of going above and beyond to achieve top customer service awards and other accomplishments. Some of her past accomplishments are ranking as one of the top five producers in her Memphis agency, qualifying for Champions Conference two years in a row, and placing as a top five commercial producer for the Midwest region.

Today, Susan is a Premier Agent with Allstate and has won several awards such as Allstate Honor Ring, Leaders Forum and Circle of Champions for high standards in customer satisfaction and customer retention.

Contact Susan Semanate at one of her two Allstate agencies in Western Springs or Oak Lawn.

4471 Lawn Avenue, Suite 202

Western Springs

(708) 246-8800

lsemanate1@allstate.com

15540 Cicero Avenue, Suite B

Oak Forest

(708) 687-6200

lsemanate@allstate.com