Donald Trump Jr. releases emails related to Russia meeting

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, announces that the family's company is launching a new hotel chain inspired by his and brother Eric's Trump's travels with their father's campaign Monday, June 5, 2017, at Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In a pair of tweets, Donald Trump Jr. has released an email chain related to a June, 2016, meeting described as being about “Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”