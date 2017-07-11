× Donald Trump Jr. releases emails related to Russia meeting

In a pair of tweets, Donald Trump Jr. has released an email chain related to a June, 2016, meeting described as being about “Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017