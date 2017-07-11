FILE - This Wednesday, March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Cable operators Comcast and Charter Communications have agreed to form a wireless partnership in order to strengthen their positions in the rapidly growing sector. Comcast and Charter Communications Inc. said Monday, May 8, that their partnership will give customers more choice and competitive prices. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
CNET Senior Reporter Maggie Reardon on Wednesday’s online protests the limit on creative competition
FILE - This Wednesday, March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Cable operators Comcast and Charter Communications have agreed to form a wireless partnership in order to strengthen their positions in the rapidly growing sector. Comcast and Charter Communications Inc. said Monday, May 8, that their partnership will give customers more choice and competitive prices. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
The Federal Communications Commission is planning to speed up services to certain providers’ customers. CNET Senior Reporter Maggie Reardon explains net neutrality to John, and what customers would see without net neutrality, including lack of competition and creativity for your free online services.