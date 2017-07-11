× Celebrating the art of the beatbox with Yuri Lane and Paris Reed

Beatbox sensation Yuri Lane and Paris Reed join Justin to talk about talk about how they got into beatbox, what it’s like being part of a wonderful artistic community, how Yuri combines elements of hip hop and blues into his work, incorporating new sounds such as EDM influences into the art, the different “schools of beatbox,” the effort to bring beatbox to the neighborhoods that most need it and their upcoming show at Lindblom Park. We are also treated to a live performance! Awesome!

