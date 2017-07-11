× Bret Baier breaks down Donald Trump Jr.’s Russian meeting

FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier, Bret Baier joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain the controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s emails regarding a meeting with a Russian lawyer and Sen. Mitch McConnel’s plan for getting a health care bill passed before Congress’ August recess.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3374724/3374724_2017-07-11-203724.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

