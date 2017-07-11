Bret Baier breaks down Donald Trump Jr.’s Russian meeting

Posted 3:50 PM, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 11:20AM, July 12, 2017

Donald Trump Jr., son of Donald Trump, greets the audience after speaking on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 19, 2016. ( JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier, Bret Baier joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain the controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s emails regarding a meeting with a Russian lawyer and Sen. Mitch McConnel’s plan for getting a health care bill passed before Congress’ August recess.

