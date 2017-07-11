Visitors look at the Mazda Axela displayed during the Auto Shanghai 2017 show at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Volvo Cars, the Chinese-owned Swedish automaker, said Wednesday it plans to make electric cars in China for sale worldwide starting in 2019 amid pressure by Beijing for global auto brands to help develop its fledgling industry in alternatives to gasoline. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Automotive Reporter Mike Quincy: Here’s the kind of car your city favors
Consumer Reports Automotive Specialist Mike Quincy tells John where to sell his car, and tells listeners where to buy theirs. He advises that geography determines buyers and value of a seller’s car. Then, Mike defines “buyer beware” in both sellers’ and buyers’ terms.