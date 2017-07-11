× Allstate Kid of the Week: Ben W.

Ben W. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’

For Ben’s Mitzvah Project, he addressed justice and equality which applies to the right for every human to have enough to eat. Ben question’s the waste by so many while others do not have enough.

He took action by having over 100 friends attending his pool party, bring non-perishable food, instead of a birthday gift. The result was over 100 grocery bags of food that went directly to the Evanston Food Pantry that benefits all including residents and non-residents of Evanston. He will continue these same efforts throughout the summer proving that one person can make a huge impact on a community in need.

Way to go, Ben!