ALIVE Rescue Chicago is giving animals a second chance: "They make us better people"

Friend of the show Tony Fitzpatrick returns with guest Bianca Parra, Director of Fundraising at ALIVE Rescue in Roscoe Village. Tony and the ALIVE are partnering up for a new poster (pictured below), and 25% of all proceeds from the print will benefit the shelter. They also talk about the adoption and fostering process, the shelter’s focus on giving a second chance at life to dogs (and cats) that might otherwise be difficult to place, and the upcoming poster release party on July 23 at 1-4pm at FitzGerald’s in Berwyn.