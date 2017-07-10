× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/10/17: Amazon in Chicago, Q2 Earnings, & “Facebook” Town

There is so much movement in the tech/startup world on a daily basis that it’s almost too much to keep tabs on alone, and that’s why Steve checks in every Monday with the crew from Chicago Inno. Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan touched on the local impact Amazon is having on Chicago by creating jobs, but also threatening to compete with other local startups. Shiraz Mian took a look back at the first half of 2017 with Steve with the major industry earnings that will be released this week, and Randi Shaffer shared with Steve the new village of homes Facebook is financing due to the Silicon Valley housing crisis.