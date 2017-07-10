× What is the future of Amazon in the Chicago area?

Samantha Singer, General Manager at Amazon’s Chicago office, joins Justin to discuss today’s announcement that Amazon will be doubling their corporate office in downtown Chicago. Samantha talks about how this announcement benefits both Amazon and Chicago, the challenges of dealing with such substantial growth, where they will look for talent to fill positions, how this announcement shows that Amazon is investing in Chicago, if she considers Amazon a technology company, how Amazon is changing the retail model, the future of Amazon Prime, the endless options available to consumers online and what Amazon needs to do to be a good corporate citizen.

