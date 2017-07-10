× What are the Chicago restaurants that we need to visit right now?

It’s Monday so that means it is Industry Night. Justin welcomes writer, Chicago Reader food critic and James Beard Award-winner Mike Sula to talk about his career, where he finds his work happiness, the style of food he most likes to sample, the changing landscape of the food writing world, seeing food trends come and go and the restaurants we should be checking out this summer.

