× WGN Radio Theater #196: Escape, The Great Gildersleeve, and Let George Do It

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre. This episode from Sunday, July 9, 2017 features “Escape: The Adaptive Ultimate” (3-26-1949), “The Great Gildersleeve: Fortune Teller” (3-1-1942) and “Let George Do It: Second Degree Affection” (9-4-1950).