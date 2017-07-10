× The Opening Bell 7/10/17: The Food Service That Basically Cooks For You

The food service industry is on the forefront of revolutionizing the way we make our food. David Rabie (CEO of Tovala) is one of those people looking to change our perception and he sat down with Steve to talk about the high-end food service, and smart oven that is the face of Tovala. Tomorrow marks the official launch of the product, & service, and you can also watch the meal demonstration David made for Steve and producer, Bennett Wakenight. Mark Hamrick (Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) then joined Steve to recap last Friday’s jobs report announcement and where we stand in the economy as Q2 comes to a close.