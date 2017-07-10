× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.10.17: Ordering a ping pong table, “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, Donald Trump Jr.

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli isn’t being tried in court for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000% like many believe. Washington Post Business Reporter Renae Merle gives us that developing story. Then, New York Times Legal Reporter Adam Liptak tells us if Donald Trump Jr. broke any laws when meeting with a Russian lawyer last year, in exchange for “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. And John gets help putting his new ping pong table in his condo. Listeners call and text in.