× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Top 10 tweets of June

June was a good month for tweets! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn, to share his top tweets from the month of June, Illinois FINALLY having a budget, and more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.