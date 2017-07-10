× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-10-17

We have another great show for you to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate the top national political stories making news this week, Samantha Singer discusses the future of Amazon in Chicago, Chicago Reader food critic Mike Sula talks about his career and offers up a couple of can’t miss restaurants for the summer, WGN’s Kim Gordon previews her 3-part news series, “Turn: The Urban Recovery,” we kick off Pitchfork Festival week with a chat with Glenn Mercer from the legendary New Jersey band The Feelies and we end the night in Studio 435 with some live music from the Chicago band So Pretty!

