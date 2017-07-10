× The Carry Out 7-10-17: “Maybe the Cubs are just stealing the Hawks strategy of winning every other year?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump’s son meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year’s presidential campaign, an investment group led by former Chicago Alderman Edwin Eisendrath and a coalition of labor unions securing enough money to buy the Chicago Sun-Times, the violence in Chicago continuing over the weekend, the parents of a former elite-level gymnast suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics for their part in an “orchestrated scheme … to suppress and conceal their knowledge of know sexual abusers in the USAG program,” Amazon getting ready for its “Amazon Prime Day,” the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox limping into the All-Star Break, former White Sox pitcher Chris Sale starting the All-Star Game, Bulls first round draft pick Lauri Markkanen having his name misspelled on his summer league jersey and a camp counselor in Colorado waking up to his own head in the mouth of a bear.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio