× The Beat Full Show (7/9/17): Lester, Cubs look for answers heading into the All Star Break

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: The Cubs are limping into the All Star Break after a 14-3 beating at the hands of the Pirates to cap off a disappointing 43-45 first half and the guys break down a historically steep fall for the defending World Champions; Kevin Powell joins the show from Wrigley Field with some reaction from the Cubs clubhouse; Mike Heller of the Big 1070/920 in Madison and Milwaukee joins the show to break down the NL Central leading Brewers and the possibility of them going after Jose Quintana; a Chicago-based author gets mauled (again) during the Running of the Bulls in Hoge’s Headlines, and more.