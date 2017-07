× Summer Blockbusters

Summer is upon us and the summer blockbuster season is in full swing. What constitutes a blockbuster and what movies are currently in the run of being one? Joining me to answer these questions is Managing Editor at Movies.com and Contributing Editor at Fandango.com; Erik Davis.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine