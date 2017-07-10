× Stuff Your Ego Says w/ Author James McCrae

If you’ve listened to this podcast before, you’ll be familiar with the idea that fear, judgement and ego are the big three facilitators of the undue anxieties we all encounter in our daily lives. Well, today we’re going to focus on the ego part of that with James McCrae, author of the new book “Sh*t Your Ego Says.” James has a roller coaster of a life story that involves leaving an unfulfilling lifestyle behind, becoming homeless after Hurricane Sandy, and putting it all back together largely thanks to mindfulness practices like yoga and meditation. If you like what James has to say, and I suspect you will, check out his work at http://www.shityouregosays.com. Enjoy!

Highlights of this episode include:

— How James became unhappy climbing the typical corporate ladder in Minneapolis

— The final “kick in the ass” that inspired James to change his life and move to New York

— How he became homeless after Hurricane Sandy

— How he became acquainted with the negative aspects of ego, and tools like yoga and meditation