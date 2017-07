× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.10.17: Say it 3 times…Garbiñe Muguruza

War veteran, Greg James, stopped by the studio to talk about his new app to help veterans transition back into society. Check out victorapp.io! Jen Weigel talks about ‘Life After Life.’ Ryan Nobles weighs in on the climate in D.C. and Drew Yanno explains how he went from being an attorney to a writer. Dr. Kevin Most talks vaccines and golf.