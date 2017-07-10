× Saturday Night Special 7.8.17 | “Body/Mind” Summer

This week on the Saturday Night Special, host Amy Guth celebrates Chicago Summer with a bunch of fun activities that you can enjoy over the next couple of months.

University of Chicago intructor and “urbanologist” Max Grinnell serves as co-host and brings us through the history of Chicago summers and our concept of summertime leisure.

Caroline O’Boyle, Director of Programs and Partnerships for The 606 stops by in-studio to talk about the exciting programs and events coming up this summer on the trail and discusses the effect the 606 Trail has had on the surrounding community.

Michelle Nichols, Master Educator in the Astronomy Department at the Adler Planetarium shares her wealth of knowledge on the upcoming total solar eclipse and gives her tips on how best to view this historic event.

Page Domikaitis, President of the Board of Directors at Theatre Hikes talks about the experience of outdoor Shakespeare and the unique way Theatre Hikes approaches live theatre.