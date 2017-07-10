× Political analyst Chris Robling: “President Trump is actually proving himself to be pretty solid on the world stage”

It’s Monday so it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate the top political stories making news this week including Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign, President Trump’s appearance at the G-20 Summit in Germany and a new healthcare bill being written.

