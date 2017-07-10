× Pitchfork Festival Artist To Know: The Feelies

Glenn Mercer, guitarist and vocalist for the legendary New Jersey band The Feelies joins Justin to talk about his great career, his memories of playing in Chicago, wanting to have a band that feels vital, continuing to make new music and gaining new fans, the evolution of their music through the years, their latest record, “In Between,” the process of recording an album when the various members are in different cities, the importance the environment plays in making a record, how the band influenced many of the bands that came after them, not having to count on a major record label to release their music and this weekend’s show at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

