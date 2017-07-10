× Patricia Frontain and LaRoyce Hawkins: Patrick Lives On

Patricia is a script supervisor for ‘Chicago P.D.’, the mother of Patrick Boswell, who lost his life to gun violence in January 2015, and the founder of Patrick Lives On, a nonprofit group created in memory of her son. She, along with Chicago P.D. actor LaRoyce Hawkins, joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about the loss of her son, and how she is using this tragedy to make change.

