No Coast Cinema Ep. 8 | Mark Caro, "Is It Still Funny?"

This week on No Coast Cinema, WGN producer and host of Lise.Fm Lise Graham steps in as guest host for a fantastic new episode.

Tom chats with author and former Chicago Tribune arts writer Mark Caro about his excellent screening series “Is It Still Funny?” at Chicago’s historic Music Box Theatre where Mark puts supposedly timeless comedy to the test and then leads a post-screening discussion to answer the question, “Is It Still Funny?”.

Plus, Tom and Lise discuss two big casting controversies in Hollywood and try to put together their ultimate “Stream Team” of streaming services to get the best movies and T.V. shows on demand.

