Executive vice presidents of The Trump Organization Donald Trump Jr., left, and his brother Eric Trump, rear, mingle with guests attending their announcement that their company is launching a new hotel chain inspired by their travels with their father's campaign, Monday, June 5, 2017, at Trump Tower in New York. Three new mid-level hotels will go under the name "American Idea," while a fourth more luxurious hotel will bear the Scion name. All the hotels will be built in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Times Legal Reporter Adam Liptak: “Donald Jr. might be getting thrown under the bus”
New York Times Legal Reporter Adam Liptak tells John what parts of the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer are incriminating. We also learn if the meeting really concerned lifting an adoption ban of Russian children.