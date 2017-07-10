× New Riverwalk food festival to showcase Chicago’s sister cities

DOWNTOWN — A new weekly festival coming to the Riverwalk this summer will feature food, drinks and music from Chicago’s sister cities across the globe.

Unifest will celebrate “culture and cuisine” from seven of Chicago’s 28 international sister cities every Thursday night on the Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin streets, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced Sunday. The debut Unifest this Thursday will include Polish vodka and Japanese whisky, Mediterranean food and French tunes spun by DJ Sadie Woods & DJ Madrid.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“With the Riverwalk’s surrounding architecture and bridges as a backdrop, Unifest celebrates what makes Chicago a world class city — a global mix of cultures and communities coming together to enjoy everything the city has to offer,” Emanuel said in a statement.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3374150/3374150_2017-07-10-124650.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3