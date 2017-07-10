× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Spider-man: Homecoming, Best/Worst Recap, Great Comic Book Movies

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Collin Souter review the weekend’s big new movie “Spider-man: Homecoming.”

Because there was only one major film, they also recap their top ten best and worst lists for the first half of 2017 and discuss great, comic-book movies.

Plus analysis of the box office!

