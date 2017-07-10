× Mike Heller on the relatively unknown Milwaukee Brewers: “They can hit from every spot in the lineup”

Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Jarrett Payton talk with Mike Heller of The Big 1070 in Madison/The Big 920 Milwaukee about the improbable first half for the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, why some of the Crew’s offensive pieces are starting to gel together at the right time, the possibility of Milwaukee being buyers at the deadline and going after a top-of-the-line starter like Jose Quintana, and more.