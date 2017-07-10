× Live from Studio 435: So Pretty

The terrific Chicago punk rock group So Pretty join Justin to talk about making music in Chicago, how the band came together, the challenges of being in a working Chicago band, how they prepare to play live shows, the collaborative spirit of the band, their latest record, “Suck it Up” and an upcoming show at Subterranean. They also sing a few songs including “Blueberry Blues,” “Think Again” and “Don’t Give Up the Ship.”

