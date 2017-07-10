× “Elton Jim” and Mick Kayler plan to fight Cook County’s proposed “pop tax” by staging an event with a mascot, “carbonating” the Chicago River, and creating the “Chicago Pop Party” protest!

In this 60th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and Mick Kayler devise a hilarious way to get publicity and protest Cook County’s proposed “pop tax.” Jim is upset because now that he’s finally “into” soda, it is getting a huge tax! With the anger of a revolutionary, he wants to fight the power. How better than to dress up as a bottle pf grape soda and dump cases of pop into the Chicago River for our own “Chicago Pop Party”? And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti talk the glut of “new” game shows on TV, and how her son is Jim’s biggest fan!