× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-10-17

Today’s guests include Patricia Frontain, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy discuss a boy waking from camping to a bear chewing on his head, Chicago gun violence, Illinois finally having a budget again, and much more.

