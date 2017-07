× WGN Radio Theater #195: Rocky Jordan, You Bet Your Life, Crime Classics

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre. This episode from Saturday, July 8, 2017 features “Rocky Jordan: The Lady of Tangiers” (7-4-1951), “You Bet Your Life: The Secret Word Is House” (4-27-1957), and “Crime Classics: The Checkered Life and The Sudden Death of Colonel James Jr.” (6-29-1953).