Walking the Dearborn Gardens: "Some sort of wonderland"

Nina Ganz, Louise Study and Mimi Winter join Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about the 59th year of the Dearborn Garden Walk & to share some of their favorite memories from years past in the Gold Coast. They also talked about how the neighborhood, through decades of commitment, has maintained its unique charm.

Find out more about the walk, which goes on Sunday July 16th from noon to 5pm, which interweaves beautiful gardens & architecture with lovely music and conversation, by visiting the website: dearborngardenwalk.com.