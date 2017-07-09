× Upcoming Newberry Library Events: the legendary Book Fair & the Bughouse Square Debates

Rick is joined by Dan Crawford, book fair manager & Karen Christianson, Director of Public Engagement both from the Newberry Library. He talks to Dan about how he went from being a reluctant volunteer to the manager of the book fair, previews some of the over 3,000 boxes of books he is pricing and selling at this year’s fair and shares information on his fascinating blog. Then, Karen tells Rick about the exciting upcoming Bughouse Square Debates, which turns Washington Square Park into a place of soapboxing, heckling and face-to-face debate.

Find out more about both of these events at the library’s website, newberry.org.