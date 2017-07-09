× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/9/17

Our long budget nightmare in Illinois is over. But at what cost? That’s our discussion on this week’s edition of the Sunday Spin.

Today’s guests include State Representative Steve Andersson, (R-Geneva) and State Representative Carol Sente, (D-Vernon Hills). They both joined the show for a full hour to explain what they believe caused the two year long impasse. Then, Chris Mooney, director of the Institute of Government and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois stops by to talk about the events in Springfield and what it may mean for the state’s future.

