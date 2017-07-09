× The Beat Full Show (7/8/17): The Brewers might not be going away

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Carm has some issues with how the Cubs handled things heading into their 11-2 loss to the Brewers on Thursday; Chicago Tribune baseball columnist Paul Sullivan joins the show to talk about Cub fans being unable to enjoy the ride, and why the front office may not make a huge move after all; we take a look at the still-relatively obscure NL Central leaders with a game of “Know Your Brewers”; former NCAA tennis All-American Lenka Broosova talks about her upcoming “Battle of the Sexes” match with Carm, and more.

Brewers highlights courtesy of Bob Uecker and Jeff Levering on the Brewers Radio Network.