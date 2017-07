× Sound Sessions LIVE! 7/9/17

Kevin Richter and Michael Heidemann are in for Dave Plier this week as they bring you a slew of great interviews from musicians, comedians and more.

Kevin and Michael welcome Sebastian Grainger of the dance-punk duo Death from Above, comedian Erik Griffin and legendary band manager Tony Michaelides plus this week’s edition of “This Is History” and an investigation into the Mothman.