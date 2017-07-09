× OTL #560: Bag tax update, Play By Play on go90, The Secret History of Morris Jennings

Mike Stephen talks with DNAinfo Chicago City Hall reporter Heather Cherone about the Chicago bag tax and how it could cost the city millions, catches up with Batavia native Kevin Jakubowski about his new coming-of-age show Play by Play on the go90 platform, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about prolific session drummer Morris Jennings for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we discuss the fate of landline telephones in Illinois (as covered in OTL #555), tell the tale of Mike visiting his local park district pool, and peruse a WGN Radio producers’ manual circa 2001. This week’s local music is provided by Panda Riot.

