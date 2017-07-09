× Longtime White Sox organist Nancy Faust: “It was a wonderful career”

Legendary White Sox ballpark organist Nancy Faust visits with Dave Hoekstra for a conversation on her long career providing the soundtrack to the action at Comiskey Park. She talks about breaking in with a poorly-attended Sox team in 1970, the art of finding a great walk-up song and how she would learn new songs and constantly try to update her style, playing off of Harry Caray and fighting over noise levels with Jimmy Piersall, getting “Na Na Hey Hey” into the sports lexicon, and more.